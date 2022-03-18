4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,433. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

