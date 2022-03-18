Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $104.99. 330,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

