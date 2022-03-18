CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.