Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million.

MCG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

