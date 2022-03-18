iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

BGRN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.