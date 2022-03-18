Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 121,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,897. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

