Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $56.25 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $269,933.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 160,337,476 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.