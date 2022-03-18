RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

RMBL traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,096. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $547.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RumbleON by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

