Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.