Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 7,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,746. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

