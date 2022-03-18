Donut Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Donut has a market cap of $292,178.35 and $3,429.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

