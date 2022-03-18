Dynamite Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $14,952.33 and approximately $55,567.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

