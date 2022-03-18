Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to post $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.50 million and the highest is $193.21 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

RGEN traded up $7.09 on Tuesday, reaching $187.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.66. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Repligen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

