Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce -$1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,573. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $129.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

