-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NRDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 459,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,659. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

