Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,768. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 15,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,144. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

