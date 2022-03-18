LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6,867.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $83.85. 38,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

