Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,106. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hub Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

