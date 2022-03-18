Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. 15,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

