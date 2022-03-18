LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.80 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.89.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.