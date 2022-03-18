Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $30,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AON by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $4,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $316.70. 6,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

