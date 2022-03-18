Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

