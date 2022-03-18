Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.38. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 40,657 shares changing hands.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

