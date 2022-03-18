Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

GHLD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $671.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Guild will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

