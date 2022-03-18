Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SRGA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 2,030,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,530. The company has a market cap of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 108.79% and a negative net margin of 93.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Surgalign by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

