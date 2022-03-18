MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

MMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

