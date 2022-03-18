Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.11. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 17,978 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

