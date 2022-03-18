Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,066 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Orla Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.