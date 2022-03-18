Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,066 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
