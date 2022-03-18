ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,850,654 shares.The stock last traded at $61.92 and had previously closed at $62.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 68.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

