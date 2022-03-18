VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 364,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 28,494,844 shares.The stock last traded at $37.48 and had previously closed at $37.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

