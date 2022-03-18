Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Shares of DG opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

