Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 72 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

