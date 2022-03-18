Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Yum China by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,877. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

