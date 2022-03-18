Kennedy-Wilson (KW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE: KW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – Kennedy-Wilson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Kennedy-Wilson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

3/8/2022 – Kennedy-Wilson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Kennedy-Wilson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

KW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,997. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,103,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,029,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,945,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,805,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 371,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.