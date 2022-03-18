Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. 49,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $752.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

