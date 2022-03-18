Idena Price Hits $0.0726 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $107,927.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00206250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00193804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,927,486 coins and its circulating supply is 58,567,291 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

