The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BXGet Rating) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.96. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,187. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.