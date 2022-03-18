The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.96. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,187. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

