Conceal Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $7,748.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,678.45 or 1.00084807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00068162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00233321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00128265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,735,858 coins and its circulating supply is 11,862,697 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

