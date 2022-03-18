Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,970. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

