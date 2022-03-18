Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share.

WSM stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $163.15. 8,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,357. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

