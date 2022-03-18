Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

