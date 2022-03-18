Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,745 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,961,595 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

