Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $428.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

