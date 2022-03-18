Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $567.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

