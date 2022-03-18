Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

