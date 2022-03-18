Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 226,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

