Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

TSAT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,195. The firm has a market cap of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.96. Telesat has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

