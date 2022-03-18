Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 7.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94. 2,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $673.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.66.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

