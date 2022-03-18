iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.34. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,836. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

