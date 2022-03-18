ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,764.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $24.74 million and $10,764.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,396,642 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

